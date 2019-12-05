Talisman: Kingdom Hearts Board Game Now Available on Amazon

Talisman: Kingdom Hearts puts a Disney / Square Enix spin on the classic Talisman board game, and if you’re a fan of the Kingdom Hearts video games, it’s something you’ll definitely want to check out. This new addition will allow 2-6 players to take on the roles of Sora, Kairi, Riku, King Mickey, Donald Duck, and more. Players will venture through three different rings – The Realm Between, The Realm of Light, and The End of the World – in an attempt to acquire the Strength and Magic necessary to be the first to seal the Door to Darkness and save the worlds from the Heartless.

If you can’t find Talisman: Kingdom Hearts at local game shops, you can now pick it up on Amazon for $66.94, which is slightly below the $69.95 MSRP. Note that the game was previously available on Amazon with a hefty shipping fee, so this price might not last long. If you miss out, the game is also shipping now from Barnes & Noble.

The official description for Talisman: Kingdom Hearts reads:

“The worlds are under attack, calling on the bravest of hearts to keep the imminent darkness from consuming their communal serenity. Take on the roles of Sora, Kairi, Riku, King Mickey, Donald, Goofy, and more to battle through locations from the Kingdom Hearts universe on a mission to wield powerful Keyblades. With significant allies, magic spells, and weapons offering protection along the way, only the best equipped will gain access to the source of the threat. Be the first to face off with Ansem, Seeker of Darkness, and seal the Door to Darkness to save unsafe worlds at the mercy of the Heartless!”

