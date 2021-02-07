Target is Having a Massive Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale on Video Games Right Now

✖

Target is no stranger to having solid weekly sales on video games, but one of the more unique discounts in recent memory has started today. The deal allows customers to buy almost any two video games and then get one back for free. While this might seem like a rather common promotion, though, the sale is actually extending to other mediums as well.

As a whole, Target is right now allowing customers to buy any two video games, books, movies, or music albums and then get a third item for free. Typically when the retail chain has this deal, it's confined only to items within the same category. But if you decided you wanted to pick up one movie, one book, and then one vinyl record at the store right now, you'd get the cheapest item of these three for free. It's a nice way to mix and match in case you aren't looking to pick of three items of the same type.

Speaking to the video game section of this deal more specifically (which is surely what you're most interested in if you're reading this article), the sale encompasses quite a number of titles for sale at Target. While not every single video game that Target has in stock is part of this promotion, some noteworthy releases from the past few months are included. This even extends to some next-generation games on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well. And surprisingly, some Nintendo Switch first-party games are even included in this slate, which is often a rarity.

Here is just a shortlist of some of the many, many games that are included in the sale:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Grand Theft Auto V

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Cyberpunk 2077

Immortals Fenyx Rising

If you'd like to see the full list of games included in this promotion, you can head to Target's website right here to find them all. This promotion is only running for this week though so if you'd like to take advantage of it, you only have until this Saturday, February 13th, to do so.