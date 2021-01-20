GameStop Announces New PS5 and Xbox Series X Stock

✖

GameStop has announced a restock of PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch, all of which will release tomorrow. At the moment, when this new hardware stock will be released hasn't been divulged, and it doesn't look like this will change. In fact, the retailer doesn't even mention giving customers a heads up, but rather notes it will simply alert customers via social media when the stock is live. Not only are details scarce on when the stock will release, but it's unclear if it all will release at once. If it does, be prepared for website and sever issues.

Further, it looks like the stock will be limited to bundles. In other words, if you're hoping to purchase just the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Nintendo Switch and only the hardware, this stock may not be for you.

What's also not divulged is how much stock there is. The retailer notes there will be a "limited number" of each piece of hardware, but this is what it says every time.

❗Heads up❗-- A limited number of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, AND Nintendo Switch console bundles will be available tomorrow on https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE. We’ll let you know when they're live, but you might want to turn on post notifications so you don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/tC3dUBDbKl — GameStop (@GameStop) January 20, 2021

Whatever happens, it's safe to bet stock will vanish within minutes. Not only has this been the case with every GameStop restock, but every restock across every retailer. Not only are demand for all of these products extremely high -- particularly for the PS5 -- but scalpers and resellers are still poaching stock with bots capable of making thousands of orders in minutes. While it looks like the scalpers' reign of terror may be coming to an end, right now, they are still all over every PS5 and Xbox Series X restock. They shouldn't be a problem with the Nintendo Switch though, but demand is also high for this piece of hardware, which is why it's been out of stock for weeks.

As noted, salient details are currently missing ahead of tomorrow's restock. If GameStop provides more information, we will be sure to update the story.