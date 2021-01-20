Xbox Game Pass Loses Big Game Before It's Even Added

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are off to a rough start for 2021. The first week of the new year, a highly-anticipated new addition was delayed a day before release. A week later, subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Android found out they were losing a beloved RPG. And now a developer has confirmed one of 2020's biggest games isn't coming to the service after it looked like it would. More specifically, this morning, Devolver Digital confirmed its 2020 hit, Fall Guys, isn't coming to any form of Xbox Game Pass. Could this change in the future? Sure, but at the moment, Fall Guys isn't coming to Game Pass.

Speculation that Fall Guys was being added began after the official Xbox Game Pass Instagram account literally said Fall Guys was coming to the subscription service. Not long after this, Tom Warren reported on what the official social media account said, which prompted a response from Devolver Digital, publisher of the game, which confirmed that "there are no plans for Fall Guys to come to any form of Game Pass."

Again, Devolver Digital leaves the door open for the game to come to the subscription service in the future, but, as of right now, if Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PC players want to play Fall Guys, they will need to purchase the game.

There are no plans for Fall Guys to come to any form of Gamepass. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) January 20, 2021

While Fall Guys may not be coming to Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service is adding a smattering of fantastic games this month, including some of the best games of the past couple of years. Meanwhile, a new report has some great news about the future of the subscription service, which should result in a lot more games.

(Photo: Instagram via Tom Warren)

