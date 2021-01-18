Xbox Series X Name Trashed by A Way Out Director Josef Fares

✖

When it comes to the names of Microsoft's video game consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S branding can be a bit confusing for the uninitiated. Between original consoles and the various remodels that Microsoft has offered for its systems over the years, it's clear that the company's branding lacks the simplicity that PlayStation's numbered offerings provide. In an interview with IGN, A Way Out developer Josef Fares weighed-in on the names of Microsoft's next-gen consoles, decrying how confusing it can be, both for newcomers to the Xbox brand, and even for those that actually work for Microsoft!

“That's a f**king confusing name. What the f**k's going on with Microsoft? They're losing it, man. What the f**k is going on? Like Series S, X, Mex, Next. I mean, who knows this? Come on. Madness," Fares told IGN. "Call it the Microsoft Box and that's it. I don't know. It's a total f**king mess. Trust me, even them, they're confused in their offices. What is this X, S... I don't know, what the f**k.”

Regardless what console gamers prefer, it's hard to disagree with Fares' conclusion. The Xbox Series X branding is quite confusing, particularly given how close the name is to the Xbox One X, and how similar Xbox Series S is to Xbox One S. The naming convention is sure to confound some parents, and could even result in the wrong console being purchased.

At this point, it's too late for Microsoft to change things up, so gamers will just have to stick with the Xbox Series X|S naming convention this time around. Given some of the backlash against the name, it will be interesting to see whether or not Microsoft decides to go with something a little bit clearer in the future. While Microsoft couldn't mimic Sony's numbered branding, Nintendo has found success with most of its console naming; it would be easier for Microsoft to follow Nintendo's approach, offering catchier, simpler names. Sales of Xbox Series X|S seem to be pretty strong so far, so it might not make that big of a difference in the grand scheme of things!

Do you like the Xbox Series X name? What do you like of Fares' comments on the console?