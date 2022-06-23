Team Fortress 2 Updated Amid "Save TF2" Campaign

Team Fortress 2 players who've been campaigning to get Valve's attention In hopes of seeing critical issues with the game resolved will be happy to hear that it got an update recently. Based on what's included in the patch notes, this update included a number of different fixes for various exploits as well as other problems players included in their extensive list of requests from Valve. Aside from this update, Valve has not yet said anything more about future plans for Team Fortress 2 beyond its statement shared in May.

Though Team Fortress 2 has been out for a while now, it's still been getting updates occasionally with this being the fourth one it's gotten this year, so it's not like the game's been totally abandoned up until this point. The "Save TF2" campaign certainly has had an impact, however, and likely will lead to other updates to resolve more issues.

Whether those arrive or not, the patch notes detailed below show what's been changed in this week's update:

Team Fortress 2 Patch Notes for June 22