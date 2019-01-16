‘Team Sonic Racing’ Introduces a Villainous New Squad

While we’re still going to be waiting a few more months to get revved up with the game, Team Sonic Racing is continuing to build up speed, this time with the introduction of a new team that’s all about scum and villainy.

Sega has confirmed that Team Eggman has joined the fray, with the diabolical Dr. Robotnik leading the squad in the hopes of achieving a victory with them. Here’s how the team breaks down, based on the details that the publisher provided today:

Eggman [Technique] – a.k.a. Dr. Ivo Robotnik is the main archenemy of Sonic, with a personal goal of achieving world domination

Metal Sonic [Speed] – one of Eggman's lethal creations, this cold, violent machine aims to prove that he's the better hedgehog between him and the Blue Blur

Zavok [Heavy] – the leader of the Deadly Six, a demon-like being that continues to battle Sonic and friends whenever the opportunity arises

Metal Sonic will obviously be a familiar face to those that have played prior Sonic games, having appeared in Sonic CD and subsequent releases as Robotnik’s main cohort. Meanwhile, Zavok may be familiar with those that played Sonic and the Lost World, where he made his debut.

Their squad will certainly have their hands full, as other teams consisting of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and others will be taking them on in group-based races, boosting each other in the hopes of achieving a first place win.

The game continues to move along in development over at Sumo Digital, and a new trailer also got released, highlighting the new Ocean View track that will be included. It definitely carries the Sonic vibe with it, as you can see for yourself in the video below.

Team Sonic Racing is set to peel out of the garage starting on May 21 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

