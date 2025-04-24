Teamfight Tactics Brings Back Remix Rumble as a Limited-Time Mode

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) currently stands at the top for PC strategy games worldwide and has a massive following. While League of Legends operates on a seasonal basis, Teamfight Tactics consists of “sets” that contain unique champions and pairings each time. These sets are sometimes brought back as limited-time “Set Revivals,” and that’s exactly what’s happening soon with the return of the 10th set, Remix Rumble.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Remix Rumble is returning to Teamfight Tactics as a limited-time game mode. Revival: Remix Rumble will be marking the fourth set revival for TFT and available on both PC and mobile from Wednesday, May 14, to Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Take it to the Top

Remix Rumble is a music-themed fan-favorite mode, and with the new Revival: Remix Rumble mode, players can expect exciting new twists throughout the set. Revivals are a temporary game mode bringing back old champions and traits from earlier sets, but with enhanced modern TFT insights to bring players an elevated experience.

These enhancements include new Augments, fresh upgrades to set mechanic Encounters, and even special guest appearances by the current Teamfight Tactics: Cyber City set mechanic Hacks. Fans familiar with previous Remix Rumbles will recognize the return of Auguments and a fresh new lineup during the TFT revival tour. Special Augments stay true to their name and are adorned with traits from K/DA, True Damage, HEARTSTEEL, Pentakill, and more.

Play video

New opening encounters are also set to launch during the Revival tour. Artists chosen for the opening act include Jhin composing a prismatic symphony, Urgot’s mosh among crabs, and the beloved members of K/DA in all their superstardom. Although these headliners are epic, let us not forget the guest stars. The set mechanic, Hack, introduced during Teamfight Tactics: Cyber City, will be implemented to surprise players and roll out the guest appearances. Furthermore, just like all TFT sets, there will be a new vent pass with a cute Little Legend making its debut performance.

Players can eagerly await the encore of the Revival Ladder, a progression system that earned quite a positive response, hence its return. The system allows players to earn new ranks and free rewards based on their gameplay skills and performance.

[RELATED: Marvel Rivals Releases New PS Plus Bundle ]

These sorts of Set Revivals started back in 2024 with the Return to the Stars mid-set returning for a patch or two to give players a chance to use some of the champions and mechanics present in the set initially. When these sets are brought back, they’re able to also capitalize on some of the broader changes that have been made to Teamfight Tactics since the sets were last active, so returning players who experienced the sets before are often able to see them in a better light albeit for a shorter time.

The excitement is brewing, but the intermission is short. The Revival: Remix Rumble will be available with patch 14.4 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, and drawing the curtain with patch 15.1 on Tuesday, July 29th, 2025.