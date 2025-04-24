Marvel Rivals Releases New PS Plus Bundle

Squirrel Girl fans are in for a treat thanks to a free Marvel Rivals bundle that has dropped on the PlayStation store. Unfortunately, it’s only available to certain players, locking a skin, nameplate, and other goodies behind the PlayStation Plus subscription paywall. It thankfully doesn’t matter what tier of PlayStation Plus you have, however, so as long as you’re a subscriber and a Marvel Rivals player, you’ll get the free PS Plus pack.

Marvel Rivals players have been busy with Season 2 content since its launch on April 11. Emma Frost has made her debut, offering a new Vanguard option for players that combines her powerful diamond skin with terrifying psychic abilities. Ultron is set to debut later in the season, adding another Support to the game.

Fans of the original lineup have the chance to grab a special free bundle from the PlayStation Store focused on Squirrel Girl, but it is only available to active PlayStation Plus subscribers.

As shared by the RivalLeaks social media account, a limited-time Marvel Rivals Season 2 bundle is free on the PlayStation Store.

The set, which can be claimed by active PS Plus Subscribers via the store, contains the Squirrel Girl Urban Hunter Costume, MVP, Spray, and Nameplate as well as 300 Chrono Tokens. The collection is adorable, with Squirrel Girl rocking a pair of red sunglasses and a polka dot neck scarf.

Unfortunately, the PS Plus membership starts at $10 monthly for the basic package, making this bundle less free than it claims to be. Those wanting to grab it will have to subscribe if they want to load up on Squirrel Girl goodies. While the PS Plus account does have perks, many may not want to subscribe simply for a Marvel Rivals bundle.

Players in the comments are torn, with many asking whether the bundle will also drop for Xbox and PC players. Others have pointed out that this set was part of a paid bundle previously, so many players may already have parts of the set.

One player commented, “…This is the skin I used my costume token from the venom bundle on,” while another added, “Are you kidding me? Right after I finishing getting her battle pass skin?”

Other players have questioned why it has to be tethered to the Battle Pass, and only for PlayStation players. Many have pushed to see it made available regardless of subscription status, with options for every platform.

Despite the frustration, those who already grabbed this Squirrel Girl skin have no shortage of Season 2 options to chase. Some of the standouts include Emma Frost’s X-Revolution skin available in the shop, Black Widow’s Red Runway Veil that is part of the Battle Pass, and Scarlet Witch’s Chaos Gown that is free with the Chaos Gown event. Each look is brilliant and adds a new level of customization and flair to characters during matches.

Players can take these new looks to the Hellfire gala: Krakoa map, which dropped on April 11 alongside the Season 2 start. The new location is dreamy and intricate, mixing natural elements with stunning architecture for a challenging and atmospheric battle setting.

Hopefully, the Squirrel Girl bundle will become available on other platforms, and it is possible that NetEase may have other giveaways planned that could be announced during Season 2. With the current Squirrel Girl bundle featuring a previously purchasable skin, it is very possible that other now-dated skins could start to cycle through these subscriber bundle drops, offering more opportunities for Marvel Rivals players to obtain them outside of the standard in-game shop or Battle Pass objectives. In the meantime, players can suit up and focus on grinding the new Battle Pass for excellent rewards.