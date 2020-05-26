Teamfight Tactics Update Is Adding New Traits and Champions

Plans for Teamfight Tactics’ next big Mid-Set Update were revealed this week to show that several new traits and champions are being added to the game soon. The new content will continue the Galaxies theme that’s been running during the current set and will introduce champions like Battlecast and the new Astro characters and will be available first on the PBE before going live for all players. Some champions will also be removed from the game to make way for the new ones while some champions previously in the game will be assigned to existing traits to further diversify the current options.

Battlecast, Astro, and Paragon champions are being added to Teamfight Tactics soon. Six champions are in the first of those traits with four in the second and one in the last, and the breakdown below shows what each trait does and what kinds of champions will compose those traits.

Battlecast (2/4/6)

Trait: Battlecast champions, upon dealing or taking 10 instances of damage, trigger a bonus effect based on their current health. If they’re above half health, they deal 75/150/225 magic damage to the nearest enemy. If they’re below half health, they heal for 75/150/225 instead.

Champions: Illaoi: Tier 1 Brawler Nocturne: Tier 2 Infiltrator Kog’Maw: Tier 2 Blaster Cassiopeia: Tier 3 Mystic Viktor: Tier 4 Sorcerer Urgot: Tier 5 Protector



Astro (3)

Trait: Reduce your Astro champs’ mana costs by 30.

Champions: Nautilus: Tier 2 Vanguard Bard: Tier 3 Mystic Gnar: Tier 4 Brawler Teemo: Tier 4 Sniper



Paragon (1)

Trait: Your team’s basic attacks are converted to magic damage.

Champion: Janna: Tier 5 Star Guardian



🌌🚀🍄Galaxies Mid-Set Update🍄🚀🌌 Pt. 2 Here's a taste of some of the new traits and champs you'll be able to recruit! 🧑‍🚀Astros: Nautilus, Bard, Gnar, 🍄Teemo🍄

🤖Battlecast: Illaoi, Nocturne, Kog'Maw, Cassiopeia, Viktor, Urgot pic.twitter.com/7MmQSJc8j0 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) May 26, 2020

Several other champions are also being added to existing traits. Vayne will be a Tier 3 Cybernetic Sniper who brings her ultimate to the game by tumbling away from attacks, turning invisible, and dealing bonus damage on her next attack. Zed will be a Tier 2 Rebel Infiltrator who deals bonus damage and steals attack damage on every third attack. Finally, Riven will be added as a Tier 4 Chrono Blademaster who shields herself, slashes forward to deal bonus damage, and has an AOE energy wave activated on every third cast.

With all these champions being added, several others are leaving. The Void is being removed entirely which means Kha’Zix, Cho’Gath, and Vel’Koz are being removed. Valkyrie is also out, so say goodbye to Kai’Sa, Kayle, and Miss Fortune. The final three champions being removed are Sona, Kassadin, and Lux.

