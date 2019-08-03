You’re Going To Love IDW and CMON’s Zombicide Redesigns of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Your favorite heroes in a half-shell are coming to the world of Zombicide courtesy of a team-up between IDW Games, Guillotine Games, and Cool Mini or Not (CMON), and you’ve never seen the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or their enemies look this cool. Zombicide pits a group of players against hordes of zombies as they look to survive and make it to their objective, and now you can take the Turtles into battle as well as some of their key villains like Shredder and Krang. As part of the new releases the teams redesigned the characters, and you can get an up-close look at the miniatures and the awesome character designs on the next slides directly from our trip to San Diego Comic-Con.

The Turtle designs feature bulked-up versions of the characters, and aside from their more muscular appearance they also feature larger and more military looking utility belts and armor pieces, throwing knives, and angrier expressions overall. The redesigns aren’t just for the turtles though, as Krang’s robot body is a bit sleeker with heavier tech elements.

Bebop and Rocksteady are also featured int he set, and they are mostly intact design-wise, though Rocksteady now wields two pistols and Bebop’s proportions and necklace have changed a bit.

As for Shredder, he looks even more badass now, with a Batman-like cloak that folds in front of him (presumably meaning he can have it completely cover him just like the Dark Knight), two Katanas at his beck and call, and the return of that bladed armor, though those are a bit sleeker as well in their overall design.

Even cooler are the miniatures that Cool Mini made for the game, and while they look fantastic unpainted, we can’t wait to see what fans do with them once they can get some time to paint them up. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Character Packs come in two sets, and they will ship out in October.

You can get an up-close look at the new designs and the miniatures in the next slides, and make sure to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Tabletop!

Donatello Miniature

Donatello Dashboard

Bebop Miniature

Bebop ID Card

Krang Miniature

Krang Dashboard

Leonardo Miniature

Leonardo Dashboard

Michelangelo Miniature

Rocksteady Miniature

Raphael Miniature

Raphael ID Card

Shredder Miniature

Shredder Dashboard