Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Confirmed for Nintendo Switch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is coming to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo announced on Wednesday during the company’s Indie World Showcase. The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game from Dotemu and Tribute Games was nestled among the other indies featured during the event with a gameplay trailer released alongside the news to introduce people to the game if you missed the initial announcement from last month. The game still doesn’t have a set release date, but it’s supposed to come to the Nintendo Switch, other consoles, and the PC platform at some point this year.

The new game was confirmed for console and PC releases back when it was first announced, but specific systems it’d release for weren’t named. Nintendo Switch owners who like the look of it can now rest easy knowing they’ll have a shot at playing Shredder’s Revenge on Nintendo’s consoles later this year.

With a retro art style featuring a modernized flair through the graphics and gameplay, Shredder’s Revenge looked like a smart fit for the Nintendo Switch from the start. It features the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles team including Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael as well as the heroes’ most well-known adversaries. The game supports up to four players at one time so that everyone can control one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder’s latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses’ most diabolical plan yet," a preview of the game said. "Armed with shell-shocking new abilities built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics, the gang are in for an exhilarating, Foot Clan-stomping romp leading them through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X.”

Nintendo loves its stealth releases during events like these, but Shredder’s Revenge didn’t benefit from that trend this week. The game doesn’t yet have a release date, but it’s at least been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch now.