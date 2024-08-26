Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Roadmap Reveals DLC, Cross-Play, and More

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate released on Nintendo Switch back in July, but it seems there are lofty plans for the game’s future. Developer Super Evil Megacorp has revealed a roadmap for the game’s future, which includes additional platforms, new features, and downloadable content. The roadmap stretches from the rest of 2024 through 2025, so some of these things could take time before we actually see them. However, the PC versions of Splintered Fate will be coming this year, with options on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game will also be Steam Deck verified.

The roadmap for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next update for Splintered Fate “will be going live very soon” across Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade. That update will include some bug fixes and stability improvements, but the most notable inclusion is cross-play between the two versions! The Apple Arcade version will also be getting the improvements that have been released on Switch, such as couch co-op. Readers should note that couch co-op for the Apple Arcade version will require bluetooth controllers. Following the Steam release later this year, all versions will be getting online matchmaking.

In 2025, Splintered Fate players can expect a new Challenge Mode. Downloadable content is also in the works, and the game’s first DLC will “include one of the Turtles closest allies as a playable character.” That would seem to suggest Casey Jones or April O’Neil, but it’s possible the developers could surprise fans by bringing in Miyamoto Usagi, who did appear in Shredder’s Revenge. The DLC will also feature a new TMNT story, as well as a new chapter. However, Super Evil Megacorp notes that runs will still consist of four chapters, “so you’ll have to pick your direction each run.” The developers are hopeful that this DLC will lead to more content, as well.

Additional details are sparse at this time, but it’s possible we could learn more about these updates very soon. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate was first announced for Nintendo Switch during one of the company’s Indie World presentations, and there happens to be a new one taking place on August 27th. Perhaps we’ll get some more information about the game’s next update and DLC this week!

How do you feel about these plans for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate? What DLC characters do you want to see? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!