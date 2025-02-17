Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto Finale Preview Hypes Shredder Clash

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto is now working its way through its big comics crossover, and now fans have gotten the first look at the final issue teasing a highly anticipated clash with Shredder. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been seen in all kinds of cool crossovers over the years, and even have seen them break through with special multiverse stories. This has opened up the ninja teens to all sorts of missions, but now they have embarked on their wildest one yet as they have headed to the Hidden Leaf Village and crossed paths with Naruto‘s Team 7.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto is a special collaboration between IDW Publishing and Viz Media that kicked off a cool crossover between the two series last Fall, and will be ending its four issue crossover event much later this year. With fans currently waiting on what’s to come with the third issue of the event hitting later this Spring, cover artist

Jorge Jiménez has shared a preview of the cover for the final issue of the event. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto #4 features a cover with Naruto launching a Rasengan at Shredder and hypes a big fight to come. Check it out below.

IDW Publishing / Viz Media

What Is TMNT x Naruto?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto is a special four-issue crossover event collaboration between IDW Publishing and Viz Media. The first two issues of the event are available on shelves as of the time of this publication, and have seen how these two worlds of ninjas have blended to send both the Ninja Turtles and Team 7 on one of their wildest missions yet. The crossover begins to tease itself with such, “The Heroes in a Half-Shell meet the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox in the crossover everyone will be talking about. When teenage reporter April O’Neil has a clandestine meeting with Tsunade, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, it garners the attention of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi.”

The crossover’s synopsis continues with, “They aren’t the only ones who are wondering what the two women were discussing, though. The sinister Foot Clan have their own interest in April’s visit, as they think she might hold the valuable information on mutation research being conducted by the scientist Baxter Stockman. With April caught between the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Foot Clan, it can’t be long before the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show up to lend her a hand!”

IDW Publishing / Viz Media

When Will TMNT x Naruto End?

Written by Caleb Goellner and illustrated by Hendry Prasetya, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto will be coming to an end with Issue #4 later this Fall. The crossover has imagined a new kind of world where both New York and the Hidden Leaf Village exist within the same world, and thus the crossover between the two sets of ninja has a lot more connective tissue than fans of either series might have expected at first.

With the crossover only halfway through its run as of the time of this publication, there is still no way to truly guess where this is all going to end up. But with this first look at the final issue of the crossover, it’s pretty clear that fans are going to get to see a full fight between Naruto and Shredder. It’s the kind of clash you would likely never even dream of because it didn’t seem possible, but it’s now realer than ever before.