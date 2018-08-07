The Walking Dead’s Negan Joining Tekken 7 Roster

Today during the final day of EVO 2018, Bandai Namco announced Tekken 7’s second Season Pass, which features new gameplay changes and a slew of new characters, including Negan from AMC’S The Walking Dead.

Yes, you read that right. Negan from The Walking Dead is joining the Tekken 7 roster, because that’s the bizarre and wonderful world we live in these days.

The announcement was made on stage at EVO 2018 via Tekken 7 director Katsuhiro Harada, and naturally the crowd went a little crazy for the trio of new characters, especially Negan, which is a front-runner for 2018’s most left-field announcement.

Negan will be a part of the game’s second Season Pass, along with Lei Wulong, Anna Williams, and three characters not yet revealed. Season 2 will also bring in new mechanics, such as wall bounce, as well as make multiple balance changes.

Further details on Season 2 and its Season Pass are currently quite scarce, but Bandai Namco does provide the following blurb about today’s announcement:

“With Season 2 of the Tekken 7 Season Pass, fighters such as Anna Williams, Lei Wulong and Negan from AMC’s The Walking Dead join the fight! Your eyes do not deceive you, your pounding heart does not betray you; Negan from AMC’s The Walking Dead is making his way into Tekken 7 to deal a world of pain in the Tekken universe. Negan, beloved by fans of The Walking Dead for his charismatic yet sinister demeanor, is ready to destroy all challengers, regardless of their stature in the Tekken universe. As the personal bodyguard of Kazuya Mishima, Anna Williams is a beautiful and intelligent officer with deadly fighting skills, and serves to drive her sister Nina crazy! Lei Wulong makes his long awaited return to Tekken, sporting new digs and his deadly Tiger, Crane, Leopard, Snake, and Dragon styles!”

Tekken 7 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, information, and media on the game, click here.

