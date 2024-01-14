First Tekken 8 DLC Character Revealed

Tekken 8 is out later this month, and developer Bandai Namco is doing everything it can to drum up hype ahead of the fighter's release date. One of the best ways to do that is to announce new characters, but the full Tekken 8 roster was revealed a few months ago. Fortunately, the team does have four new fighters coming as DLC during its first year, and today, Bandai Namco announced the first DLC fighter coming to Tekken 8. As you'd expect, it's a fan-favorite fighter who has been in nearly every Tekken game.

Tekken 8 DLC First DLC Fighter

The trailer above gives fans their first look at the opening movie for Tekken 8, but it's what happens at the end that has everyone excited. While we don't get much footage of him in action, the end of the trailer confirms that Eddy Gordo is going to be the first DLC character. Bandai Namco hasn't provided a firm release date, but Gordo will be in Tekken 8 at some point this spring.

For newer fans, Eddy Gordo was first introduced in Tekken 3, and the Brazilian has been in every mainline game since. Because he uses Capoeira for his fighting style, Gordo is well-known for his slick and stylish combat. Again, we didn't see him in action much in this first trailer, but there's no reason to assume he won't play similarly to how he has in the past.

It's important to note that the DLC fighters were seemingly leaked by the German PSN in December. At the time, it was impossible to know if it was legitimate, but Eddy Gordo was one of the four fighters on that leak. With him now confirmed, it gives even more credence to the original leak and means that we might see Roger, Xiao Meng, and Armor King added down the line. Of course, you'll still want to take all of that with a hefty grain of salt until Bandai Namco announces something official, but it does seem like those three are the most likely candidates at this point.

Tekken 8 Release Date

While we don't know Eddy Gordo's release date, we do know that Tekken 8 is scheduled to launch on January 26. The game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The launch day roster will include 32 fighters, four of which are brand-new to the series. Below, you'll find a rundown of the full list: