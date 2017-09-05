Telltale’s Creative Communications Head Interested in a Black Mirror Game

Telltale Games may not have definite plans for a game based on the acclaimed Black Mirror series, but one of the higher-ups says he’s definitely interested in pursuing the project.

The company has quite a bit of experience with adapting games and TV shows such as Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead into their narrative-based style, and Black Mirror is another show that seems like it could make a similar transition to Telltale’s format. With the show following an episodic pattern and each episode able to stand on its own as a full story, a Telltale game could take several directions by adapting current episodes, creating new scenarios, or a mix of the two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Telltale Games‘ Job Stauffer, the head of creative communications for the company, says that a Black Mirror game has been on his radar. He told PC Gamer after Gamescom that his comments certainly didn’t reflect the intentions of the company itself, but he’s all for adapting Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror somehow into a Telltale game.

“What would I personally like to see Telltale do? I’m really proud of the work that we’ve gotten to do over the years, and a lot of the surprises we have in store,” Stauffer told PC Gamer. “But personally, and this isn’t something that we’re doing, I’ve been a big fan of Black Mirror and Charlie Brooker’s work. [It’s] a phenomenal, phenomenal series. It’s a mind-blowing anthology with every season.”

Stauffer even gave a shout-out to Charlie Brooker, the creator of the twisted series, and let Brooker know that he’s personally interested in working with the writer.

“This is my personal take, please don’t confuse this with something that we’re actually doing, but Charlie, if you’re out there, we would, I would, love to do something on Black Mirror,” Stauffer added.

As far as definite projects are concerned, fans of Telltale Games’ adaptations can still look forward to more releases later on. New seasons for The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us were just two of the upcoming titles that were teased in addition to the second season of Minecraft Story Mode.