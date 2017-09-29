Telltale Has More in Store for the Switch

With a robust library of narrative games including Minecraft: Story Mode and the critically acclaimed Walking Dead series, nobody does episodic adventure games quite like Telltale; and if you happen to be a Switch owner, you’re in luck.

Telltale is reportedly open to bringing all of their episodic narrative games to the Nintendo console. In an interview with trade news site MCV, Job Stauffer – Telltale’s head of communications expects to see more Nintendo releases after the success of Minecraft: Story Mode.

“The next game you’ll see after Minecraft may very well be the first season of Batman, as it’s still fresh in the studio right now, and we expect to follow it up soon with other titles like Guardians of the Galaxy and Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two.”

While Stauffer seems focused on porting the all ages titles first, he’s in no rush to bring out fan favorites:



“We’re looking backwards and forwards [in our portfolio] and we’re really excited about the Switch. To say we’re steering away from other content because the audience isn’t there isn’t true. Looking at The Walking Dead, for instance, I don’t think we’re in as much of a rush right now, because looking into earlier seasons might require some additional effort to bring our content up to speed and up to Nintendo’s standards.

With momentum building from an apparent demand, Telltale seems really stoked on bringing their games to Nintendo fans.



“No series is out of the question for us to bring to Switch. We’ll be examining everything and hopefully making a lot of fans happy. Plain and simple, the Nintendo Switch is a perfect match for Telltale. [Development has been] seamless and perfectly suited to everything that we do.”

Are you as excited as I am to play Telltale games on a handheld system?