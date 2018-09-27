Telltale’s ‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Temporarily Removed From Digital Storefronts

If you've purchased The Walking Dead: The Final Season previously, you should be able to download the second -- and possibly -- final episode today. However, if you didn't manage to get it yet, we might have some bad news.

This report from DualShockers suggests that the game, which was the final one released by the publisher before its massive layoffs from last week, has been removed from most, if not all, digital storefronts. The report indicates that the game has been removed from the PlayStation Store (with only a demo page showing now), the Xbox Games Store, Steam and GOG. It appears that the game is still available through the Nintendo eShop, though it's probably only a matter of time before it gets removed as well.

With the game gone, there doesn't really appear to be a way to get your hands on the first two episodes of Final Season. There could be a chance of them being sold individually; but, for the time being, it appears that new players are out of luck.

DualShockers noted it was "temporary," indicating that the game could return if completed.

"But what about the physical versions?" some of you may be asking. Well, The Walking Dead: The Final Season was set to release in physical form this November. However, Telltale's recent actions may have put that version on the shelf as well, though the game still remains available to purchase from GameStop.

Considering that Telltale hasn't had much to say for the time being (save for the possibility of Final Season being released with the help of an outside partner), we didn't expect them to respond to this matter either. But this is definitely frustrating a lot of people, along with the 200+ employees laid off without severance and benefits. (As a result, a class-action lawsuit has been filed.)

We'll let you know if the game manages to return. But, for the time being, if you wanted to check out The Walking Dead: The Final Season, your best bet might be YouTube at this point. Yeah, that bums us out, too.

Maybe you can try to get the game on Switch for the time being.

