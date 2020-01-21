Skybound Releases All Telltale’s The Walking Dead Seasons on Nintendo Switch

If you’ve never played through every season of Telltale’s The Walking Dead and your preferred platform is either a Nintendo Switch or PC, you’re in luck this week. Skybound Games, the group that took over the work on the series after all the Telltale turmoil, announced on Tuesday that Season 2 and Season 3 from Telltale’s The Walking Dead are now available on the Nintendo Switch. For those on the PC, you’ll find each season of the game on Steam later this week.

Skybound announced the release of the remaining seasons of Telltale’s The Walking Dead with a press release and the trailer below. Season 2 and Season 3 from Telltale’s The Walking Dead are now on the Nintendo Switch eShop, according to the announcement.

You can get these remaining seasons to complete your set for $14.99 each. A date for their re-release on Steam wasn’t given, but Skybound said you can expect the games to be released through that storefront this week.

These individual seasons are notably different than the complete edition called The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series which was released late last year. This edition of the game isn’t available on the Nintendo Switch though, so purchasing the individual seasons is your only option there. The Definitive Series would be the better option if you’re on a different platform and want the complete experience though since it comes with each one of the season as well as extra content like DLC.

“The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series contains all 4 Seasons, 400 DAYS DLC, and The Walking Dead: Michonne,” a description of the edition reads. “Experience the full story of young survivor Clementine as she grows from scared little girl to capable survivor. A light of hope in a dark world, Clementine goes through many protectors and weathers many threats, learning to fight back in an apocalypse where the weak are crushed and the cruel get results. Always at a disadvantage, Clementine must outsmart and out-will foes stronger than her, and become one of the toughest people still alive, despite her small stature. It’s up to you how much Clementine trusts, who she loves, who she hurts, and what she chooses to protect when you cannot save everyone.”

All seasons of Telltale’s The Walking Dead are now on the Nintendo Switch, and you’ll find them all on Steam later this week.