Tempest 4000 Xbox One Review: Superzapper Recharged

We’ve seen some variations of Tempest over the years that have revitalized the arcade classic in a number of ways, mainly due to the ingenuity of Jeff Minter. These include the Jaguar classic Tempest 2000; the PS Vita game TxK; and the PlayStation game Tempest X3.

But it’s with Tempest 4000 that we really get to feel the appreciation of this new formula. It’s so crazy how things get, even with shooting particular types of enemies; and yet the fundamentals of the original game are kept (mostly) intact, even if you don’t have access to the classic spinner. It’s got its problems, but it’s a must for those of you that are fans of the old-school.

In case you’ve never played Tempest, here’s how it works. You control a vector-like figure that sits on the outside of a grid, shooting inward of enemies that try to climb out. These include weird looking bowtie nasties (not their legal name, mind you) that crawl their way alongside the edge (and capture you if you’re not careful), along with flowers that leave behind dangerous stems that can kill you if you touch them. Later levels also introduce other foes that are tricky to defeat, adding to the challenge of completing them and boosting your score.

Eat Electric Death Again!

It’s easier to play than it is to describe, but thankfully, Tempest 4000 keeps the enjoyable gameplay that made the 1980 Atari game work so well. Even without that spinner knob from the arcade unit, it handles very well when it comes to precision or “looping” at a rapid pace.

The only downside with the gameplay actually coincides with the PS4 version. In-between rounds, you’ll find yourself flying through 3D grids to earn bonus points. That particular edition has motion controls…and they’re not great. They can take a while to get the hang of; and even after you do, even the slightest lean will stick you on the outside each time. The Xbox One version fares better with regular controls, so that’s the preferred way to go.

As for the game’s presentation, it’s rock solid. Perhaps the most favorable thing about Tempest 4000 are the visuals, which go into full-on psychedelic mode. If the trippy backgrounds don’t get you, the crazy effects that come with destroying certain enemies do. You’ll actually think that you’re high on something, they get so nuts. Sometimes they can be mildly distracting, but never to the point that you want to stop playing. It ties in nicely with the previous Tempest games, while striving out on its own path. Try to play on a 4K TV if you can.

Not a Perfect Arcade Classic, But Still a Great One

The soundtrack is cool, too. It’s mostly a repeat of tracks we’ve heard in previous Minter games, but it’s fitting for a game of this nature with some sweet dance beats. It never gets to the point of being a distraction, so I’m fine with it. The other effects are good too, like the offbeat announcements following each round. (What’s with the llama noises though? Is MInter just obsessed or…?)

Alas, I do wish Tempest 4000 had more extras. There are a few modes to select through here, and you can always gun for a higher score just as you could in the original game, thanks to the online leaderboards. But that’s about all that’s offered here. I would’ve liked some new modes or even a possible multiplayer mode with two shooters working around the grid at the same time. But, hey, maybe Minter just wanted to keep it to the point. Can’t say I blame him.

While Tempest 4000 doesn’t present an evolution for the classic Atari shooter, it does keep things moving pretty nicely. The visuals are snazzier than they’ve ever been, and the gameplay, save for the motion stuff, is excellent. And those leaderboards will keep you competitive for some time.

It’s not quite the massive leap forward it should’ve been for retro gaming, but sometimes you just gotta keep it simple, stupid. And that’s a goal worth, ahem, shooting for.

WWG’s Score: 4/5

