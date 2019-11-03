New Terminator Video Game Announced

Reef Entertainment announced a new Terminator game on Thursday called Terminator: Resistance, and Terminator fans won’t have to wait too long to play it. The game is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on November 15th in Europe and Australia with a December 3rd release planned for North America. Players will take control of a new character named Jacob Rivers as he and other members of the resistance battle against Skynet.

Terminator: Resistance was announced with the trailer above that showed a glimpse of the shooter releasing later this year from the same publisher responsible for Rambo The Video Game. While you’ll most likely encounter many of the most iconic characters from the Terminator series – the description of the game specifically mentions John Connor – you’ll have to do so alone since this game only supports a single-player experience.

“This story takes place in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, nearly 30 years after Judgement Day, and stars a brand new hero in the Terminator universe, Jacob Rivers, a soldier in the Resistance led by John Connor,” a description of the game reads. “Despite the fact that Jacob is just a lowly private, he’ll soon discover that he’s been specifically targeted by the latest threat from Skynet and marked for termination!”

Terminator fans may have gathered from the trailer that this game is set in the “Future War” scenario, according to Reef Entertainment. You’ll encounter enemies new and old and will be able to impact the ending of the game based on your decisions.

A quick rundown of the game’s key features can be found below courtesy of its official site:

Resist the machines! Fight against a selection of iconic enemies from the films, including the T-800, as well as a host of enemies that are brand new to the Terminator universe.

Equip an arsenal of plasma weaponry to run and gun or sneak and hack through sprawling environments! The world isn’t as forgiving as it used to be so you’ll need to search for scraps to trade and craft.

Choose the kind of hero you want to be by levelling up your skills while exploring post-Apocalyptic Los Angeles. Complete story missions to rise through the ranks of the Resistance as well as side-quests to help your friends.

Change the fate of mankind! Protect a motley crew of survivors, each with their own motivations and backstories. The actions you take throughout the game will impact their survival and change the ending you get.

Terminator: Resistance releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 15th in Europe with a December 3rd release planned for North America.