‘Tetris 99’ Maximus Cup Online Event Announced

When Nintendo revealed Tetris 99 last month, many gamers were quick to laugh it off, but even more took a nosedive right into the block-based battle royale title. That said, Nintendo has announced the first online event called the Tetris 99 Maximus Cup.

Taking place over the course of this weekend, the Tetris 99 Maximus Cup will see players take to their Nintendo Switches and compete for a spot in the top 999 people. The event will take place from 5 a.m. PT on March 8th until 11:59 p.m. PT on March 10th.

During the event, players who win a match will see “TETRIS MAXIMUS” on the results screen. Simply win as many matches as you can during the times outlined above and if you make it to the top 999 players, you will win yourself 999 My Nintendo Gold Points, which is equivalent to about $10.

This makes one wonder exactly how far Nintendo will be able to go with Tetris 99. Will we be seeing massive Tetris 99 tournaments in the future? Is it the block-breaking battle royale that Fortnite should truly be worried about? Only time will tell, but before that happens, get out there and win yourself those My Nintendo Gold Points.

You can read the full rules for the Tetris 99 Maximus Cup right here. For more on the battle royale game itself:

“The free to download online software, Tetris 99, is available as a special offer for Nintendo Switch Online members. In large-scale, 99-player battles, it’ll take speed, skill, and strategy to knock out the competition and become the last player standing. You can target opponents by sending them Garbage Blocks, but be careful…your rivals can target you back! Defeat opponents to acquire KO badges that may give you the advantage on future attacks. Survive the onslaught and look forward to upcoming online events!”

What do you think about this? Will you be spending a lot of time with your Nintendo Switch this weekend to achieve greatness in Tetris 99? What do you foresee happening with the game in terms of its competitive scene? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

