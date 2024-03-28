PlayStation Players Can't Get Texas Chain Saw Massacre's New Victim Yet

An update went live in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre today, adding a new map and a whole bunch of bug fixes. It also adds the game's newest Victim, a character named Virginia. Virginia was released this morning as planned on Xbox and PC, but it seems that PlayStation fans haven't been so lucky. For whatever reason, Virginia is currently unavailable on PS4 and PS5, as she's been pushed back a few hours. The game's official Twitter account claims that the developers "are working with our partners to ensure she releases by 2PM EDT." Whether or not that happens, however, remains to be seen.

Xbox and PC Problems with Virginia

While PlayStation fans can't access Virginia at all, players on Xbox and PC are reporting issues of their own with the character. Apparently, there have been bugs with Virginia's skill tree, and it sounds like the problem is widespread. At this time, Gun Media has not addressed that particular issue, but hopefully these problems will be resolved by the time Virginia goes live on PlayStation.

Players seem to be pretty upset with the bugs and the delay. A number of players have pointed out problems with previous updates, and some going so far as to say there needs to be better testing before new additions are launched. Unfortunately, this is just how it goes for a lot of online games, but that doesn't make anyone feel better about it. Hopefully Gun Media can get all of this resolved fast so players can enjoy the content they paid for!

Texas Chain Saw Massacre: All About Virginia

Like other recent character additions, Virginia is paid DLC in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre; the character costs $9.99. Virginia is voiced in the game by Barbara Crampton, who has a long association with the horror genre. Crampton started out as an actress appearing in '80s horror movies like Re-Animator, Chopping Mall, and Puppet Master. In more recent years, she's also served as a producer on films like Glorious.

Virginia might be one of the most interesting Victims in the game. A mother in search of her missing son Jesse, her investigation leads her into conflict with the Slaughter family. Virginia brings some interesting new abilities to the game, as she's the only Victim capable of creating potions using Sissy's poison tables. Those concoctions can then be used to poison the blood buckets that appear on the map, and can also be used to blind the killers. It's a little early to tell just how well this will work in practice, but it could make her one of the more formidable Victims in the game!

