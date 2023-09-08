Texas Chain Saw Massacre Update Speeds Up Matches

If you've thought that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre matches were starting up a bit too slow for your liking, you're in luck: the next update for the game will help alleviate that problem by speeding up the process of getting into a match while also making it so that the action gets underway faster than usual. The same update squashes a number of bugs and makes some other balance changes that'll see the Family getting slightly buffed while the Victims get nerfed, but unfortunately for those waiting on crossplay to be reenabled for the PC version, that won't happen just yet.

The update itself is not out today and will instead release on September 12th. The time between now and then will be spent making sure nothing that's coming in the update will mess up anything that's in the game, and if all goes well, the update will be out on Tuesday. The parts of it that are noteworthy because they'll speed up the game include two things: the car battery will be on by default after the update releases which means one less task for the Family to complete so that they can get right to chases and other tasks, and the pre-game lobby timer has been reverted back to 3 minutes to make it so that matches start sooner even if a lobby isn't full.

Gun Interactive and Sumo Nottingham have gone ahead and shared the patch notes. Those can be found in full below:

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Patch Notes for September 12th Update

Fixed: Victims Trapped Collision Issue

Resolved an issue where Victims who are trapped then lose collision/control when trying to use a gap afterward.

This issue is not the ONLY issue related to Hitchhiker traps and Victims.

To provide additional info on additional issues with Hitchhiker traps and Victims, please use THIS THREAD.

Fixed: Perking Up Achievement

We fixed an issue with the Perking Up achievement causing it to not unlock.

Carry on Achievement Hunters

Fixed: Continue on Lobby End Screen

This issue was causing all active players to wait the full timer when choosing to continue to the next match, due to disconnected players.

This will help speed up the process of matchmaking into the next match for active players.

Fixed: Continue Missing from Custom Game End Screen

We resolved an issue where the continue option was missing from the end screen of custom games.

Changed: Battery Match Start State

The car battery will now start out on and be powered up by default.

This will help Family players get to the tasks at hand to set up for the match faster.

Changed: Respec in Lobby Option

We have removed the option to respec characters in match lobbies.

You can still edit the character loadouts and spend any unused skill points.

Respec will have to be done via the main menu now.

Tuned: Bone Scrap Limits

Bone Scrap piles are now limited to 3 uses per pile.

This is just one step in terms of balancing the scrap usage and frequency.

Tuned: Cook Lock Usage XP Farm

We have set a limiter to the amount of XP that can be earned from placing and removing locks repeatedly.

You will still receive the XP bonus for placing each of the three locks once.

Tuned: Lobby Timer Set to 3 Minutes

We added to the lobby timer in the last patch to give more time to fill lobbies.

The community generally disliked this change, and we have therefore reverted it back to the standard 3 minutes.

Tuned: Further Anti Cheat Tuning and Improvements