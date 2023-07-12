Team Fortress 2 Fans Surprised With New Update on Steam
It might be 2023, but Valve's classic multiplayer shooter Team Fortress 2 just received a new update on Steam. Since its launch originally back in 2007 as part of The Orange Box, Valve has continued to push out hundreds of different patches for TF2. In recent years, new updates for the game have largely become nonexistent, although a fervent community has continued to keep the title allow. Now, that trend has continued with what is likely the biggest update Team Fortress 2 has received in quite some time.
Downloadable now on Steam, this new "summer update" for Team Fortress 2 has notably added 14 maps from the community to the game. Alongside these new maps is the 2023 Cosmetic Case, which brings 25 new cosmetic items into TF2. A handful of new taunts, effects, and a new event that will run until mid-September have all rolled out as well. Outside of these major additions, Valve has also made various balance changes, stability improvements, and has fixed some lingering bugs.
You can find the full patch notes for this new TF2 update down below.
Summer 2023
- Featuring 14 new community maps: Sharkbay, Rotunda, Phoenix, Cashworks, Venice, Reckoner, Sulfur, Hardwood, Pelican Peak, Selbyen, VSH Tiny Rock, VSH Distillery, VSH Skirmish, and VSH Nucleus
- Added the Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case
- Contains 25 new community-contributed items
- Added 6 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store
- Taunt: Killer Joke
- Taunt: Star-Spangled Strategy
- Taunt: The Head Doctor
- Taunt: Tuefort Tango
- Taunt: The Road Rager
- Taunt: The Killer Signature
- Added 20 new community-created Unusual effects
- 12 new effects for Unusual hats
- 8 new effects for Unusual taunts
- All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Summer 2023 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates.
- The Summer event runs through September 15th, 2023
General
- Security and stability improvements
- Fixed the Mann vs. Machine upgrade panel closing after receiving a matchmaking party invite
- Fixed an exploit related to the ConTracker and being able to move/shoot while it's deployed
- Fixed the Strange Count Transfer Tool not being able to transfer stats for Sandvich items
- Fixed the Engineer not being able to move for a short period of time after doing The High Five taunt
- Fixed missing No Headphones style for the Universal Translator
- Fixed Engineer teleporter audio that was referencing the dispenser by mistake in Spanish
- Fixed incorrect alpha channels for the Smissmas 2021/2022 Cosmetic Case models
- Fixed the Winter 2019 War Paint Case not being shown in the Mann Co. Store
- Updated/Added some tournament medals
- Updated pl_enclosure_final to fix localization issues
- Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy
- Boosted volume of snowman explosions
- Added occluders to C to improve performance
- Improved clipping
- Updated cp_steel
- Prop collision cleanup and improved player clipping
- Explosive splash bug collisions on stairs, props, etc., around the map
- Spawn point issues (collision, prop blocking, clipping, etc.)
- Fix Pyro door exploit on A
- Fix choke and spam issues into Blu & Red spawns
- Fix Pixel walk collision issues
- Fixing ceiling clipping and stuck spots including exploits
- Clean up geometry in spawns, the spawn locations and their exits
- Fix roof readability issues, with sticky and rocket jumping
- Fix rare double death bug when falling into pit
- Fix Cliff stuck spots and ledges in E pit
- Removed head glitch tele spawn on A-B connector
- Fix rare overtime cap bug
- Fix Red team getting stuck in spawn door to A
- Updated cp_mossrock
- Fixed numerous perch points
- Fixed players being able to get under Blu spawn
- Fixed a location where a teleporter could be build out of the map
- Fixed collision on rock near final point so it is more accurate to the visuals
- Fixed lots of small visual bugs
- Fixed some small exploits
- Improved optimisation
