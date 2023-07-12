Team Fortress 2 Fans Surprised With New Update on Steam

It might be 2023, but Valve's classic multiplayer shooter Team Fortress 2 just received a new update on Steam. Since its launch originally back in 2007 as part of The Orange Box, Valve has continued to push out hundreds of different patches for TF2. In recent years, new updates for the game have largely become nonexistent, although a fervent community has continued to keep the title allow. Now, that trend has continued with what is likely the biggest update Team Fortress 2 has received in quite some time.

Downloadable now on Steam, this new "summer update" for Team Fortress 2 has notably added 14 maps from the community to the game. Alongside these new maps is the 2023 Cosmetic Case, which brings 25 new cosmetic items into TF2. A handful of new taunts, effects, and a new event that will run until mid-September have all rolled out as well. Outside of these major additions, Valve has also made various balance changes, stability improvements, and has fixed some lingering bugs.

You can find the full patch notes for this new TF2 update down below.

Summer 2023

Featuring 14 new community maps: Sharkbay, Rotunda, Phoenix, Cashworks, Venice, Reckoner, Sulfur, Hardwood, Pelican Peak, Selbyen, VSH Tiny Rock, VSH Distillery, VSH Skirmish, and VSH Nucleus



Added the Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case Contains 25 new community-contributed items



Added 6 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store Taunt: Killer Joke

Taunt: Star-Spangled Strategy

Taunt: The Head Doctor

Taunt: Tuefort Tango

Taunt: The Road Rager

Taunt: The Killer Signature



Added 20 new community-created Unusual effects 12 new effects for Unusual hats

8 new effects for Unusual taunts



All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Summer 2023 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates.



The Summer event runs through September 15th, 2023



General