The $200 Spider-Man PS4 Slim Bundle Black Friday Deal is Back In Stock

The $200 PlayStation 4 1TB Slim / Marvel Spider-Man bundle sold like crazy when it launched over the weekend, and for good reason. It knocks $100 off the price of the PS4 Slim console and tosses in one of 2018’s most popular games as a bonus. It sold out on go-to sites like Walmart and Amazon quickly, but Walmart appears to have received another round of stock. Grab it here while you can.

If you miss it, don’t worry too much. We expect to see see continued restocks throughout the holiday season. That having been said, keep tabs on the links below. At the time of writing, it was also in stock at GameStop and Best Buy.

On a related note, if you get the Spider-Man PS4 Slim bundle, you’re going to need this PlayStation Plus membership deal as well. The legendary PlayStation Plus $40 deal ($20 off) is live on Amazon and it only comes around once a year. It’s an absolute no-brainer, so jump on it while you can. You might also want to consider picking up a 12-month PlayStation Now deal that drops the price to $79.99 (also a discount of $20).

Once the PlayStation Plus membership is purchased, Amazon will send you a code, so there’s no physical card to deal with. All you need to do is pass the code on to the recipient and they can redeem it to extend their membership for an additional year on top of any time that is remaining on their current subscription. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

