The Avengers Project Gameplay Details Revealed

With Avengers: Endgame releasing a couple weeks ago, you’d think Square Enix would want to capitalize on the Avengers hype by finally revealing its upcoming Avengers game, which is simply codenamed The Avengers Project. But it doesn’t look like it will take advantage of the massive synergy opportunity. However, in the meanwhile, some new gameplay details have seemingly surfaced thanks to a few new Crystal Dynamics job listings.

According to one job listing, The Avengers Project will be a third-person action-adventure game that has a focus on melee combat, boss fights, cover shooting, and even some stealth gameplay.

“Design responsibilities include but are not limited to enemy AI, combat behaviours, stealth, player weapons and tools, cover and melee based mechanics,” reads a line from the aforementioned listing.

The same listing points out that the applicant should be up to date on the current industry trends in regards to “modern combat design for third-person action-adventure games.” In other words, it doesn’t sound like Crystal Dynamics plans on reinventing the wheel with The Avengers Project, which at its core will be a classic third-person combat game.

There’s also a part of the listing that suggests there will be difficulty options, but given that the game has been pitched as an online live service type of experience, this is probably referring to something else.

Other listings reference boss fights a lot, suggesting there will be many, which makes sense given it’s an Avengers game and likely a Destiny-esq experience.

The Avengers Project currently is without a release date. Further, it’s unclear what platforms it will ultimately ship on. At this point, there’s a good chance it will be a cross-gen release. Unfortunately, Square Enix hasn’t said when we can expect to hear more about the game, but we do know the publisher will be at E3. So, maybe we will hear and see more this June?

Source: Crystal Dynamics

