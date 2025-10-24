Halo Is Officially Coming to PlayStation After 25 Years

The last bastion of Xbox exclusive franchises, Halo, is officially coming to PlayStation next year. Over the past year, more and more Xbox games have made their way onto Sony’s PlayStation, and have largely found success; Sea of Thieves, Age of Empires, Forza Horizon, and Gears of War have all performed well on PlayStation 5. Now it’s finally time for Halo to make the jump over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Halo Studios has announced that a remake of the very first Halo game from 2001, Halo: Combat Evolved, will release in 2026 in the form of Halo: Campaign Evolved. It will release on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and now PlayStation 5. Rumors have been swirling for a long time about a full-fledged, ground-up remake of Halo 1. It was finally confirmed during a kickoff announcement at the 2025 Halo World Championship, which also unfortunately marks the end of Halo Infinite‘s run in the HCS.

Play video

In addition to bringing Halo to PlayStation, Halo: Campaign Evolved has updated, enhanced visuals and cinematics, and new “prequel missions” that feature both Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson, who is a definite fan-favorite. Weapons and vehicles have also been upgraded, with the AR being a tad different, the seats on the Warthog being different, and so much more. Halo Studios is hailing this new game as having “endless replayability” with everything that’s been added and changed.

Halo Used to Be One of the Biggest FPS Games in the World

It’s almost unbelievable that it’s already been 24 years since Halo debuted with the original Xbox console. People who got the Xbox early on knew just how special this game was — it cemented the platform as a true contender, and it can be credited with popularizing competitive shooters on a mass scale. Prior to Xbox Live being introduced in 2002, the only option aside from LAN play was to configure the Xbox to use a service like GameSpy Arcade to play with people online — which many did and eventually led to bigger tournaments around the world.

Things blew up with Halo 2 in 2004 and certainly Halo 3 in 2007. The former was the cornerstone of early MLG and the latter had over one million people playing concurrently at virtually any time of the day from launch. Halo clearly dominated the 2000s. The entire franchise has been the face of Xbox for multiple console generations, so it was sad to see it fall by the wayside in recent years with Halo 5: Guardians and of course, Halo Infinite. That eventually led to 343 Industries being overhauled into Halo Studios, with new developers and leadership at the helm, and not to mention the switch over to developing future installments in Unreal Engine 5.

Halo’s Future Is Multiple Games & Platforms

Last year, Halo Studios announced that they largely abandoned their proprietary Slipspace Engine, which they had spent years building, in order to start using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5. In doing so, they were able to increase their development speed and even focus on simultaneously making multiple new titles in the franchise. We now know of Halo: Campaign Evolved, but there’s also a multiplayer Halo game in development that will reportedly release in 2026 as well, though that’s unconfirmed. Who knows, perhaps another RTS like Halo Wars or the long-rumored battle royale are also in the works? Whatever happens, it seems Halo will no longer be on Xbox alone.

Bringing Halo to PlayStation feels like the true end of Xbox exclusivity, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing. More players means better longevity for new titles — Halo needs that now more than ever. Halo Infinite‘s player base has steadily declined over the years, despite blips in increases here and there around updates and esports events. The fact of the matter is that each Xbox generation since the Xbox 360 has sold fewer units. For Halo to survive and become a global competitor again, it needs PlayStation. It’s just that future box covers will never have that classic yellow “Only on Xbox” again.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!