The Binding of Isaac Creator Shares New Info on Next Game

The Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen is currently working on a new game called Mewgenics, and this week, those looking forward to the game learned a bit more about it through a Q&A which occasionally centered around the game. It still doesn't have a release date for those wondering if that was a question that was answered, but we did see a bit more gameplay from it as well as some comparisons to The Binding of Isaac to better frame the game for those who've played both of them.

For those like one Twitter user who may not have known about this game and wondered what McMillen was working on, one of his first responses after announcing a brief Q&A confirmed to his followers that work was still happening on Mewgenics and that the game will be a roguelike. That might not be news to some, but the accompanying gameplay was a nice treat, however, to show a brief look at the game in action. It's not the first time we've seen gameplay clips from it as fellow Mewgenics developer Tyler Glaiel has similarly shared footage in the past, but any new gameplay is good news for Binding of Isaac fans.

Mewgenics is a roguelike.. IM WORKING ON A NEW MEGA ROGUELIKE CALLED MEWGENICS! https://t.co/XQ0WasmQYY pic.twitter.com/w1gJyaBaOT — 🜏 Edmund McMillen 🜏 (@edmundmcmillen) September 10, 2022

Throughout the rest of the responses shared on Twitter, McMillen answered a couple of other questions about the game. it's more skill-based than Binding of Isaac, for example, but luck will still remain a key part of the game. For those who still remember their favorite weapon and ability combos in Binding of Isaac, you'll be interested to hear that Mewgenics also has a stricter combo design compared to the former. In what's perhaps one of the best confirmations for players who've enjoyed the longevity of Binding of Isaac, McMillen confirmed that Mewgenics is similarly meant to "be replayed forever" and that it unfolds more as players progress with even more branching than the McMillen's past game.

McMillen announced years ago that Mewgenics was back in development once more after initially being shelved. It doesn't have a release date, but Glaiel said late last year that the game "may still be a couple years away."