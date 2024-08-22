The Callisto Protocol Spinoff Gets a Name and a Release Date

Months ago, The Callisto Protocol creators Striking Distance Studios announced a surprising development within the horror game’s universe by revealing that The Callisto Protocol would be getting a spinoff. It wasn’t billed as a standalone game starring Jacob Lee or any of the supporting characters from the game but was instead said to be a roguelike called “Project Birdseye” that would be set within Black Iron Prison where you have to fight through hordes of infected inmates albeit with the roguelike twist and everything that comes with it. That game now has a release date of October 31st alongside new details shared today in another trailer that finally confirmed the game’s name.

The game is called [REDACTED]. That’s not a placeholder for anything else to come either with a press release about the game confirming that yes, [REDACTED] is the real name of the spinoff from The Callisto Protocol. The new trailer for [REDACTED] showed off more of the roguelike this week while confirming the fitting Halloween release date it’ll get in a couple of months.

As opposed to playing as Jacob Lee in [REDACTED], you play as a “modest prison guard” which explains the appearance of the protagonist when the game was first revealed. Striking Distance Studios reassured players that they’re going to be dying a lot in [REDACTED] as well, so the nature of being basically a faceless security guard and being able to fight against your deceased self once you start anew seems to work well here.

“Black Iron, a state-of-the-art penitentiary located on Jupiter’s icy moon Callisto, is overrun with hordes of infected inmates,” an overview of the new game explained. “As a modest prison guard your job is simple – get to the last escape pod and get out alive. But you aren’t the only survivor looking to escape. Your rivals – a deranged custodian, a violent gangster, a maniacal lunch lady, and more – can’t wait to step over your corpse and save themselves. Only one of you can make it off the moon – make sure it’s you!”

While it’s still a sci-fi game like The Callisto Protocol, the new [REDACTED] game features a very different art style mimicking graphic novels as well as an “arcade-punk soundtrack,” according to Striking Distance. The game’s been priced at $24.99 and will be coming to the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms on October 31st.