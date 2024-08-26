The Casting of Frank Stone Launches Public Demo Ahead of Release

If you’ve been looking forward to the Dead by Daylight spin-off developed by Supermassive Games and just can’t wait until next week to experience The Casting of Frank Stone, you’re in luck! Behaviour Interactive, the developers of Dead by Daylight, and Supermassive Games have released a demo for the upcoming game on Steam, allowing players to experience the prologue for the thrilling narrative-driven horror game that introduces several features new to Supermassive titles.

In the demo, players step into the shoes of Sam Green, a determined policeman investigating the mysterious disappearance of a child. The journey leads deep into the eerie Cedar Hills Steel Mill, where chilling secrets await, revealing a far more sinister truth than anyone could have anticipated. As mentioned, this demo serves as the prologue to the full game, offering a segment full of hidden Easter eggs and plenty of twists and turns to set the tone for The Casting of Frank Stone, which dives deeper and darker into the grander lore of the twisted Dead by Daylight univese.

Per a press release for the newly released public demo, it’s noted that progression from the demo will not carry over to the full game, so it’s not a headstart on the game like some may be hoping for. Despite this, the demo does provide a unique opportunity to experiment with the game’s mechanics and explore various outcomes and secrets by testing different paths, choices, and difficulty settings, so when you jump into the full game next week you’ll have more of an idea of what to expect and seek out what’s lurking in the dark with a bit of a headstart to understanding.

As for the demo, ComicBook was able to play the prologue sequence for The Casting of Frank Stone ahead of time, and in the coverage we published for the hour-long segment last week we asserted that, in our opinion, “Supermassive has delivered on tone and environmental expectations – I feel confident in saying that this early on based only on one location. The Prologue was atmospheric and continually worked to build a feeling of suspense and trepidation in its player.

The Casting of Frank Stone releases its full game on September 3rd for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, and the demo is available to download now on Steam.