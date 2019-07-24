The Church in the Darkness Release Date, Launch Trailer Revealed

Today, independent developer Paranoid Productions and publisher Fellow Traveler announced that The Church in the Darkness will launch on August 2 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. But that’s not all. The pair also revealed the game is coming to Nintendo Switch, and best yet, it’s coming to the Switch at launch. To accompany the pair of announcements, Paranoid Productions has also released the game’s launch trailer, which you can check out above.

In The Church in the Darkness, players will step into the shoes of ex-cop Vic as they infiltrate the South American compound of Freedom Town in a search for their nephew. Run by Rebecca and Isaac Walker, it’s up to the player not only to infiltrate the compound, but discover the motivations and plans of the Walkers. Is the commune simply idealists who are trying to create a socialist utopia, or is there something more sinister going on?

“It’s up to the player to sneak into the compound undetected, uncover the truth by finding and chatting with cult members, search cabins to unearth literature about the group, and finally locate Alex, the nephew,” adds an official pitch.

According to Paranoid Productions, The Church in the Darkness highlights the mystery that surrounds cults, and how they are not always what they seem on the surface level.

The game features multiple endings, which are influenced by the actions the player takes. In other words, there’s a bit of replayability built right in.

The Church in the Darkness will cost $20 when it launches. Below, you can read more about it:

“The Church in the Darkness stars Ellen McLain and John Patrick Lowrie as Rebecca & Isaac Walker, leaders of The Collective Justice Mission. In the mid 1970s, fearing persecution for their beliefs, they relocate their people to the jungles of South America and build Freedom Town. The game has you infiltrate the town to check on the well-being of your nephew, giving you freedom to play the open map how you want: avoid detection, use non-lethal methods to get around guards, or kill anyone who gets in your way. The choice is yours. The game offers a dynamic experience that changes gameplay and narrative every time you play. You’ll find that in the jungle, not everything is as it seems.”