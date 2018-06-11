The Crew 2 Open Beta Starts Soon, New Trailer Revealed

We’re getting closer and closer to the launch of The Crew 2 and Ubisoft wasted no time showing off even more about the stunning racing game at E3 2018. During their conference, they revealed even more footage about what players have to look forward to when taking to the open road.

The open-world racing game, in addition to the already confirmed vehicles thus far, will include an impressive line-up of big-name motorcycles for those that prefer the 2-wheeled experience on free-to-travel roads. For those that want the most recognizable bike, the Harley Davidson Iron 883 2017 bike will be the perfect pairing for showing off that inner badass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prior to today’s reveal here’s what has been confirmed for the game thus far:

Porsche – 911 GT3 RS 2016

Proto – Alpha Mark II 2018

Mazda – RX7 2002

Audi – TT-RS Coupe 2017

Chevrolet – Camaro RS 1969

Mercedes-AMG – C 63 Touring Car 2016

Maserati – Gran Turismo S 2009

Porsche – 911 GT3 Cup

Ford – Mustang GT Fastback 2015

Pagani – Huayra 2012

DCB – M31 WIDEBODY 2018

Jaguar Vector – V40R 2018

Zivko – Edge 540 V3 1993

Pilatus – PC-21 2007

Hummer – H1 Alpha Evo 1 Rally Raid Edition 2016

Ford – F-150 Raptor Race Truck 2017

Abarth – 500 Monster Truck Edition 2008

Revealed last month:

KTM – 450 EXEC 2015

Harley Davidson – IRON 883 2017

Ducati – Diavel 2015

Indian Motorcycle – Chief Dark Horse 2015

KTM – 450 Rally 2015

The beta begins on June 21 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players and pre-loading begins now!

For more about the game itself, which is dropping on June 29th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC:

“The newest iteration in the revolutionary franchise, The Crew 2 captures the thrill of the American motorsports spirit in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. Welcome to Motornation, a huge, varied, action-packed, and beautiful playground built for motorsports throughout the entire US of A. Enjoy unrestrained exploration on ground, sea, and sky. From coast to coast, street and pro racers, off-road explorers, and freestylers gather and compete in all kinds of disciplines. Join them in high-octane contests and share every glorious moment with the world.”