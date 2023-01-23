Ubisoft Reportedly Developing The Crew 3

While 2022 was a tough year for Ubisoft, the publisher has big plans for 2023, including a possible return for The Crew. According to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, a new game in the series is slated to release in the next fiscal year (which ends in March 2024). At this time, no platforms have been announced, but PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S all seem like a safe bet based on the history of the series. Henderson has proven to be an incredibly reliable source in the past, but readers should still take this with a grain of salt until we receive an official announcement.

Henderson's Tweet about The Crew 3 can be found embedded below.

ICYMI: Ubisoft's unannounced "major IP" for FY24 that was referred to during this week's emergency investors meeting is indeed The Crew 3. Announcement expected in the coming weeks/months.https://t.co/66ertl1oSf — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 19, 2023

Henderson went on to state that the new game is being developed under the working title "Project Orlando," and was originally envisioned as DLC for The Crew 2. While the previous game had players exploring the contiguous United States, The Crew 3 will apparently task players with exploring a Hawaiian island (though which Hawaiian island is not specified). According to Henderson, Ubisoft sees the game as a potential competitor with Xbox's Forza Horizon franchise.

Plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and a number of Ubisoft games have seen substantial delays over the years, so fans shouldn't get too excited just yet! However, these rumors of the racer's return should be good to hear for fans of the first two games. The Crew released in 2014, followed by The Crew 2 in 2018. Both of those games were developed by Ivory Tower, which Ubisoft purchased in 2015. Presumably, the next game in the series will also be developed by the team, but nothing has been confirmed in that regard. It's worth noting that the studio has not been heard from since The Crew 2's release, which makes it all the more plausible that the studio has been working on the game and will ready to ship within the next year or so. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Are you a fan of Ubisoft's The Crew games? Would you like to see The Crew 3? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!