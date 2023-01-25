The Day Before Delayed 9 Months For Bizarre Reason

The Day Before has been delayed almost a whole year, just weeks ahead of its release. For those who haven't been following, The Day Before is a large online survival game that looks like a much more nuanced and intuitive version of The Division meets The Last of Us. It's incredibly ambitious and the footage that they've shown looks awesome, leading to the game becoming one of the most wishlisted games on Steam at one point. The hype is real, but fans are also incredibly skeptical. You see, this is a team that is very small and doesn't really have the track record to support a game as big and ambitious as what they're pitching. PC players in particular are familiar with stories like this far too well and have grown accustom to just waiting to see what happens. However, they may be waiting a while.

The Day Before was originally slated to release in June 2022, but it was delayed to March 1st, 2023. Developer Fntastic was planning a lengthy gameplay demo of The Day Before in the imminent future, but that has been postponed. The developer took to Twitter to announce that it is once again doing a somewhat last-minute delay to November 10th, 2023 and the reason is bizarre. According to Fntastic, The Day Before was removed from Steam because someone else holds the trademark to The Day Before name and requested Steam remove it. The developer is now working to resolve the issue, but will be too pre-occupied to do the aforementioned gameplay demo. They also provided a link to the trademark filing.

Of course, fans have grown even more suspicious following this news. How this wasn't detected until just a little over a month before release and just before the promised gameplay demo is incredibly strange. While the team could likely just change the name, it has built up a lot of hype in the last two years and the name is well-known among PC gamers, so a name change could lead to a marketing headache. Either way, we'll just have to see how this shakes out.

