The Day Before Developer Denies Scam Allegations Following Delay

The Day Before developer Fntastic is denying allegations that the game is a scam and providing some further context for the recent delay. The Day Before is one of the most wishlisted games on Steam in recent memory, but it's also a very strange game. For a game with such a high level of hype, it is made by a studio that has made nothing of note in any way. However, the reveal for the game promised a big MMO where players would have to survive in a zombie-infested America, sort of looking like a cross between The Division and The Last of Us. It looked promising, but of course, gamers are skeptical because they've been burnt before.

It didn't help that the developer has avoided showing raw gameplay, has delayed the game before, and seems to have an excuse for everything. Earlier this week, The Day Before was delayed from March to November 2023 and the gameplay reveal was also postponed. The developer cited a trademark issue as the reason, leading many to be confused and feel like this was all leading to a scam. How this developer didn't have the trademark to its own game a month and a half before launch was a baffling concept to many. However, the team told IGN that it had been planning a delay for a while and was going to reveal it during the gameplay video. It also denied the allegations that this whole game is a scam and that both Fntastic and its publisher Mytona are confident in the final product.

"We understand that some players, not seeing the whole picture, might have doubts about the game," reads part of the statement. "Our whole focus has always been on the product itself. We've been creating the game for four years. All these years have been full of sweat and blood to make this game, and for many members of our team, it is unpleasant to hear such accusations. We didn't take a penny from people: no crowdfunding, no pre-orders, no donations. The game is fully funded by Mytona, one of the largest mobile publishers in the world, who checked the game's build at every milestone per our contract."

As of right now, only time will tell what comes of The Day Before. It may be everything it is aiming to be. It may fall flat on its face. We'll just have to wait and see, but the team does hope to reveal gameplay very soon.

The Day Before will release on PC on November 10th, 2023.