The Division 2 Will Have A Robust, Deep Campaign With Lots of Mystery Says Ubisoft

If you were worried that Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 would lean so hard into multiplayer that it wouldn’t provide a satisfactory single-player experience, don’t be, Ubisoft has come out and said the sequel will deliver with both multiplayer and single-player gamers in mind.

More specifically, associate creative director on the game, Chadi El-Zibaoui, has come out promising a campaign not just full of mystery, but a campaign that is both robust and deep in its offering, and that can be enjoyed with friends or as a solo experience.

“The game is completely playable solo, even in-game activities,” said El-Zibaoui while speaking to GamingBolt. “There will be certain activities, like the eight-man raids- of course, for this type of challenge players will be grouped with friends. But we have a very robust campaign, a deep narrative, lots of mysteries. So, if you’re solo player, you’ll have a lot to explore in the campaign. From day one we’ll really be delivering content for all kinds of gear. Not just for the hardcore fans, but even if you’re a solo player.”

Perhaps the most encouraging tidbit Zibaoui mentions is that Ubisoft is developing the game not just with the hardcore player in mind, but the solo player. One of complaints of the last game was that the game at times felt like it was meant to be played with others, and as a result certain parts of it didn’t feel right while playing solo. Hopefully that is what Ubisoft has remedied though.

While the campaign can be played solo, the director does point out that some elements of the game — eight-man raids — will require solo players to team up with others. Raids seem to be a pivotal part of the post-game launch plans, so whether this will deter solo players from jumping in after they complete the initial campaign will be interesting to see. From the sounds of it, it will.

A problem of many “games-as-a-service” titles is that if you dip out even for a few weeks, and then try and come back, you can feel lost and behind everybody else. Zibaoui mentioning the game isn’t just being designed for the “hardcore player” hopefully will mean that it won’t require players to play all the time in order to get the complete experience.

The Division 2 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s scheduled to arrive on March 15th.