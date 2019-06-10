The Division 2 Episode 3 Will Take Players Back to the First Game’s Setting

Ubisoft took to the spotlight during their E3 2019 press conference to reveal all sorts of things for gamers to get excited about. A new IP is on the way, the Terminator will be in a crossover with Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and Roller Champions looks really fun. In addition to all of this goodness, The Division 2 is receiving a mountain of content in its first year. Not only did the devs touch on the first two episodes that will be coming to the game, but the third episode was also revealed, and it will be taking players back to the setting featured in the first Division title.

Episode 3 of The Division 2 is called Coney Island: Homecoming. As many of you likely know, The Division took place in New York City, which is where Coney Island is located. You may notice in the trailer above that NYC isn’t looking so good these days, and while there isn’t much to go off of, we can clearly see that things are likely to get pretty intense during the upcoming content episode.

Not much is known about Episode 3 of The Division 2, but there will be showdown that leads players to Coney Island. There will be a host of new challenges and fans will be encountering a familiar foe and face what may be the biggest threat yet. Needless to say, things are going to get pretty interesting when the content update for Episode 3 arrives early 2020.

In the meantime, Episode 1 is set to arrive next month, which you can read all about right here. The Division 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information about the title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Overall, The Division 2 feels like a complete game, which is seemingly becoming more and more uncommon these days. And while there is more to come, what has been presented at launch is more than enough for fans to sink their teeth into. With a hefty main campaign and a plethora of endgame content, The Division 2 not only improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way, but it also provides an experience that is well worth the price of admission.”

