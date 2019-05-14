The Division 2 Operation Dark Hours Trailer Released

The Division 2‘s first raid is just around the corner, and with Title Update 3 finally having arrived, players are gearing up to take on what’s next. Operation Dark Hours will be the eight-player raid that consumes the time of many, and it is set to begin in just a couple of days. To celebrate the arrival of the delayed raid, Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment have released a new trailer that will surely get players excited to jump into the upcoming mission. This will be the biggest threat to arrive in-game, and the first team to complete it will actually have their own photo placed in The White House.

“Operation Dark Hours pits eight players together for the first time in the history of the franchise to experience the most challenging activity available in The Division 2,” the post on Ubisoft’s website reads. “Here, teamwork, collaboration, and adaptation will be tested and above all, rewarded.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Despite CERA’s best efforts to contain the outbreak at the Washington National Airport, the situation quickly became untenable, resulting in the airport being coated in DC-62 and subsequently abandoned. When the Black Tusk arrived in D.C., they set up shop in the now derelict airport. It’s up to you and seven friends to flush them out and you will be challenged on not only your skill but also on your ability to analyze, adapt, and cooperate.

“Operation Dark Hours perfectly demonstrates how ambitious and powerful the Black Tusk are. They have access to greater resources than anyone else by far and will stop at nothing in their mission to conquer Washington, D.C. Going through the airport, you will discover how prepared they are: unique bosses, with the most exotic mechanics and technology you’ve ever faced in The Division 2, are waiting for you.”

The Division 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Operation Dark Hours will go live at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 16th. For more information on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Are you ready to get down on The Division 2‘s first raid? More importantly, have you achieved the proper Gear Score to participate? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

