The Division 2 Gets Disappointing Update With PS5 and Xbox Series X Versions

The director of Ubisoft's The Division 2 has shared some disappointing news for those hoping to see the third-person shooter get a proper next-gen update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Despite launching back in 2019, Ubisoft has continued to support The Division 2 regularly with new updates and content drops. Sadly, based on a new statement, it doesn't look like one of the most-requested features that fans have been asking for with The Division 2 is going to arrive soon, if ever.

In a conversation with MP1st, The Division 2's creative director Yannick Banchereau said that it's not likely the game will ever receive an upgrade for current-generation consoles. The main reason for this decision, according to Banchereau, is due to the fact that much of The Division 2's player base continues to experience the game on last-gen platforms. As such, if Ubisoft properly took advantage of PS5 and Xbox Series X, the company feels it would be leaving some players behind.

"That's unlikely because if we really wanted to take full advantage of those, since we only have one version of the game that is available on all platforms, taking full advantage of those would mean that the game would no longer be available on the old generations," Banchereau said of the prospect. "We still have a lot of players that play on all generations and we are not ready to leave them behind and ask them to upgrade. Right now we are trying to make sure every time we add something, it still runs smoothly on the old gen as well."

All in all, this decision is a bit of an odd one by Banchereau and those at Ubisoft, especially if The Division 2 is going to continue to remain relevant in the years to come. There are plenty of other live-service games that have received free next-gen upgrades that have then kept being supported on older platforms as well. To hear that Ubisoft is against this notion with The Division 2 is a bit puzzling, but perhaps their thoughts on this matter will change in months and years ahead.

