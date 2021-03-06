The Division 2 Teases Big New Mode for 2021

✖

Ubisoft’s The Division 2 might be a little over two years old at this point, but the publisher doesn’t seem anywhere close to being done with its support for the game. In fact, in a new breakdown given by Ubisoft, The Division 2 should be receiving a rather substantial new mode later on in 2021.

Detailed on Ubisoft’s website, a new roadmap for The Division 2 throughout the coming year has now been provided. While specifics of what lies ahead weren’t really given, Ubisoft did say that it plans to add an all-new game mode to the title. This is a mode that hasn’t been seen in the franchise before, too. As for when it’s planned to roll out, Ubisoft has said that it will be part of the game’s next big update.

We want to provide you with an update on the current status of The Division 2, its upcoming content and the game’s cadence moving forward. Read more in our dedicated article >> https://t.co/TT5XQu5Z2y pic.twitter.com/2y0GNFND8A — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) March 5, 2021

In addition to this new mode, Ubisoft says it is also looking for new ways for players to continue to build out their character. Specifically, the variety in which players can tweak their agent is something that the studio says it wants to expand on. More details on what exactly this might look like will be given down the road.

While no release window for this major new update has been given just yet, Ubisoft has made clear that players shouldn’t expect to see it show up in The Division 2 any time soon. The next way of content is said to still be in the “early stages and will take several months to complete.” As such, the earliest date in which this new content might roll out would be late in 2021.

Fortunately, The Division 2 as a whole is still going strong and is currently available to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In addition, next-gen updates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X just went live not too long ago as well. Whenever we end up learning more about this mysterious new update later in the year, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

