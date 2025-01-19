The Division 3 Release Date Update Is Bad News for Fans

Back in 2023, Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy’s The Division 3. At the time, no details were shared on the new Ubisoft game and this hasn’t changed. And a new report has shed light on why there hasn’t been any update since 2023, and it’s because the game is still a ways off.

Tom Clancy’s The Division debuted back in 2016, and was followed up with a sequel, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, in 2019. Both games were commercial successes for Ubisoft, so no one at the time would anticipate six calendar years would go by without a third game. That is exactly what has happened though. And according to the aforementioned report, the wait isn’t close to over.

Since Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 in 2019, the Swedish studio responsible for the series, Massive Entertainment, has released Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in 2023 and Star Wars Outlaws in 2024. In other words, it’s been busy, busy not making The Division 3.

To this end, a new report confirms that Tom Clancy’s The Division 3 will not release in 2025 or 2026. In other words, the soonest it could release is in 2027, though the report makes no mention of a 2027 release. All it notes is that Ubisoft is not planning to release the game before the end of 2026. This means it could release on January 1, 2027. It also means it could release in 2028 or even later, though with this project seemingly the attention of Massive Entertainment since the release of Star Wars Outlaws, anything in 2028 or beyond seems unlikely.

The source of the report is Tom Henderson, who is not only one of the most reliable sources in the industry, but has a crazy extensive track record when it comes to Ubisoft. Everything Ubisoft does is leaked by Henderson, and done so accurately. Despite this, take this new information with a grain of salt. While it is almost certainly accurate, it is also subject to change that could render inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this Tom Clancy’s The Division 3 report in any capacity. It typically does not comment on rumors so we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.