The Elder Scrolls 6 Setting Potentially Confirmed

The Elder Scrolls 6 setting has potentially been confirmed in an unconventional method. The rumors and more have all suggested that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be set in Hammerfell, at least primarily. There’s also been some suggestion High Rock will be a secondary setting in a two province game. Hammerfell is the home of the Redguards, while High Rock the home of the Bretons. That said, none of this has been confirmed, but this may have just changed.

Speaking in a recent interview, Kurt Kuhlmann, the former Lore Master of The Elder Scrolls, seem to rule out two potential settings not just for The Elder Scrolls 6, but future games as well. Now, Kuhlmann left Bethesda Game Studios after two decades with the company in 2023. So he is no longer an official spokesperson for the company nor The Elder Scrolls, which is important to remember. That said, during an interview with Kiwi Talkz, Kuhlmann seemingly ruled out The Elder Scrolls 6 being set in Black Marsh or Elsweyr.

According to the former Bethesda Game Studios’ developer, he doesn’t imagine these two provinces will ever be the main setting of a mainline Elder Scrolls game given that their native peoples are not human, which could impact the mainstream appeal of the game. And given the importance of the series to Bethesda and Xbox, mainstream appeal is a priority. Kuhlmann doesn’t say this, but this position sounds like it is colored by experience.

Lore Master of the Elder Scrolls Kurt Kuhlmann believes Elder Scrolls 7 won't be in Elsweyr or Black Marsh because of Microsoft wanting it to reach a wide demographic



So, what does this leave us with? Well, Skyrim, Morrowind, and Cryodiil are all seemingly ruled out as well given they’ve been recent settings of the modern games in the series. Meanwhile, Summerset Isles is certainly too small to be the main setting of a mainline game. That leaves Hammerfell, High Rock, and Valenwood. That said, Valenwood is home of the Wood Elves, who also lack that mainstream appeal as some of the lesser-known and less popular races. Further, the unique nature of the province would make it difficult for a mainline game. So really we all just left with Hammerfell and High Rock, the rumored dual-provinces of The Elder Scrolls 6.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have anything concrete that isn’t reliant on speculation, but it is looking more and more like Hammerfell will be the setting of The Elder Scrolls 6, and that High Rock may also be in the picture.

