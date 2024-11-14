The Elder Scrolls 6 Tease May Reveal Huge Detail Fans Have Been Waiting For

Following the release of Starfield last year, Bethesda Game Studios has shifted focus to The Elder Scrolls 6. This should mean The Elder Scrolls 6 release date is on the horizon, which also means a new trailer should be coming soon, possibly sometime in 2025. Until this happens though, The Elder Scrolls fans are surviving on bread crumbs still.

The latest Elder Scrolls 6 bread crumb may actually be more than a bread crumb though. In a recent post to celebrate the 13-year anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Bethesda Game Studios may have left a little something for those looking forward to the next game. More specifically, it may have slyly confirmed the game’s setting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For years at this point, rumors, speculation, and even some teases from Bethesda Game Studios have pointed to Hammerfell being the setting of The Elder Scrolls 6, or at least part of the setting of the game. And this latest Skyrim post from Bethesda Game Studios seems to confirm this.

In an image that accompanies the post there is Redguard armor. For those that don’t know, Hammerfell is the home of the Redguard people. This could be a coincidence, but what seems more likely is this is a subtle nod and wink for hardcore fans of the series.

Right now, all we have is speculation, but many fans of The Elder Scrolls are now convinced, more than ever, that the game will, at least partially, be set in Hammerfell. Considering the scope of previous games, and the size of the region, which is also very diverse, it will likely be the primary setting, if not the entire setting.

It is possible the smaller High Rock, which neighbors it, will also feature but there is no real reason to expect as much at this point. A one region setting is more in line with the standard set by previous games in the series. However, if Bethesda Game Studios is interested in upping the stakes after more than a decade away, it could expand the size of the game and incorporate both settings.

For more coverage on The Elder Scrolls VI — including all of the latest Elder Scrolls 6 news, all of the latest Elder Scrolls 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Elder Scrolls 6 speculation like this — click here.