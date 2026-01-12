The Elder Scrolls 6 Fans Can’t Believe New Xbox Tease

There is a new tease from Xbox about 2026 that has caught the attention of The Elder Scrolls fans looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6, and who are desperate for information on the Bethesda RPG. As you may know, it has been eight calendar years since the Skyrim successor was first announced. By and large, since then, there has been radio silence and no additional media. There is an interesting new tease from Xbox, though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media platform X, one user recently posted that they are “more excited for Forza Horizon 6 than GTA 6.” This was a post quote-tweeting a post from Xbox promoting its upcoming Developer Direct on January 22. Responding to this, Xbox replied with “big year for games ending in 6, though.” This caught the attention of The Elder Scrolls fans for obvious reasons.

“They’re Teasing Us”

Right on cue, not long after this reply went up, there was a post about it on The Elder Scrolls 6 Reddit page, claiming that “they’re teasing us.” The replies to this Reddit post are a mix of some thinking it’s a genuine tease, and others, nothing more than a troll. What most agreed upon, though, was that it was a pretty crazy thing to say.

“Okay, that is a crazy thing to say,” reads one of the top comments. “Interesting, maybe TESVI gets a trailer later this year,” adds another comment.

A third comment further adds: “God, that hurts to read. That could genuinely be a little hint, and it could also be absolutely unrelated to TES.” A fourth comment adds: “What an insane thing to say. They definitely know what they’re doing.”

Play video

Is there anything to this? Well, probably not. There could be a reveal of The Elder Scrolls 6 this year, but the person running the Xbox social media accounts would not know that. The majority of developers working on the game don’t know when it will be revealed, let alone someone not even involved in its development. If this were an Xbox executive, then it would be time to board the hype train. It’s not that, though. The Elder Scrolls fans are desperate, however, and where there is hope, there is a chance.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.