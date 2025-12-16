The Elder Scrolls 6 Gets New Update from Bethesda

Bethesda has provided an update on the development of The Elder Scrolls 6, the long-awaited RPG and follow-up to Skyrim. Bethesda is known for crafting some of the most beloved RPGs out there with Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, but they’re also known for really taking their time. When you make great games that sell a lot of copies, it creates a lot of pressure to get things right, but also affords you the ability to take a lot of time to bring it all to life. However, fans have been waiting a very long time for The Elder Scrolls 6. Skyrim was released in 2011 and The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced in 2018, but it has been dead silent.

The big reason for this is that Bethesda announced the game very early. Fans had been begging to know when the game would happen, so they just straight up announced it to stop the questioning. The game was in pre-production at this time and development on Starfield was the priority and main focus. However, now that the sci-fi RPG is out, the attention has turned back to the beloved fantasy series. Bethesda has been tight-lipped about the game since then, with some even expecting The Elder Scrolls 6 to shadowdrop whenever it is finally ready.

Game Informer was able to squeeze an update on The Elder Scrolls 6 out of senior Bethesda leadership, including Todd Howard himself. The team is working hard on the game and development is progressing smoothly, with a lot of enthusiasm being expressed over what they’re creating. Studio director Angela Browder said The Elder Scrolls 6 represents an “endless set of possibilities” as a developer and affirmed that “it’s gonna be dope.”

Howard noted that the development is “overlapping” with pre-production on some other project, which may be Fallout 5, but the game is shaping up well. However, he also wishes that fans could get The Elder Scrolls 6 sooner.

“It’s progressing really well,” said Howard. “The majority of the studio’s on VI, but I’ll say this: We always overlap. So, we’re very used to overlapping development. And we have long pre-productions on things so that we feel good about them. And it’s a process. We all wish it went a little bit faster – or a lot faster – but it’s a process that we want to get right.”

Studio design director Emil Pagliarulo took this opportunity to respond to fans who have pointed out the long wait for the game. Ultimately, he thinks that taking their time is going to be what gives fans a game that meets their lofty expectations for The Elder Scrolls 6, and they’re going to take “as long as it needs to be great.”

“Games take a long time, and games get pushed all the time; GTA just got pushed again, which was the smartest thing they could do, because a game the size of these games, they take not just a long time to make, but a long time to spit and polish and iron out the bugs. And so, what do fans really want? Do they want a game that comes out before it should and doesn’t meet their expectations? Or do they want the turkey that is in the oven for long enough to be delicious when it finally comes out of the oven, you know? That’s what I think people are going to want. So, we’re going to take our time and as long as it needs to be to be great.”

