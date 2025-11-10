The Elder Scrolls 6 Gets Rare Release Update From Todd Howard

Bethesda’s upcoming open-world RPG The Elder Scrolls 6 has received a rare new update from director Todd Howard. Since its reveal all the way back in 2018, news on The Elder Scrolls 6 has been hard to come by, to say the least. This has been primarily due to the fact that Bethesda has previously been focused on Fallout 76 and Starfield. Now, with both of these projects out of the way, the next Elder Scrolls game has become the studio’s main focus. Sadly, even with this attention now being placed on the game, it doesn’t seem anywhere close to seeing the light of day.

In a new interview with GQ, Todd Howard, the longtime director at Bethesda Game Studios, made clear that The Elder Scrolls 6 is still quite far down the road. Howard specifically said that the game is “a long way off” and that fans should be prepared to be patient. He didn’t provide a more definitive release window in these statements, but based on his wording, there’s a good chance that The Elder Scrolls 6 won’t even launch on this generation of hardware.

Even though this might be saddening to hear, Howard did make clear that The Elder Scrolls 6 is “the everyday thing” that Bethesda is currently working on. The studio is also said to be juggling its ongoing support for Fallout 76 and “other things” related to Fallout. Still, most of the resources are now going toward The Elder Scrolls 6, which is a promising development.

Ideally, Howard went on to state that he’s a fan of simply announcing projects that are soon after released. This is something that happened earlier in the year with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, as the game was revealed on the same day that it launched. Howard stressed that there’s no guarantee that this will happen with The Elder Scrolls 6, but he said that the “test run” of this strategy with Oblivion Remastered is one that went well.

“I like to just announce stuff and release it,” Howard said. “My perfect version – and I’m not saying this is going to happen – is that it’s going to be a while and then, one day, the game will just appear.”

For now, The Elder Scrolls 6 remains without a broad launch window of any sort. Hopefully, as 2026 rolls around, we’ll start to get some more definitive details on one of the most-anticipated video games in history.

