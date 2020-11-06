The Elder Scrolls 6 Teases Some Big Changes

✖

The Elder Scrolls 6's release date may be years away, but Bethesda is already teasing some big changes and improvements being made for the next-gen game believed to be in development for Xbox Series X and PC, and possibly PS5 as well. When Bethesda announced the next installment in the series back in 2018, it revealed that the engine for the series was being overhauled for not just the release of The Elder Scrolls 6, but Bethesda Game Studios' other game, Starfield.

According to Bethesda's Todd Howard, this engine update is going to have a substantial impact on the end product. In fact, Howard notes that this is engine overhaul is "probably the largest" the series has ever seen. Adding to this, Howard suggests the jump will be even greater than the jump from Morrowind to Oblivion.

To facilitate this update, Bethesda Game Studios has 5x more developers working on the engine than ever before, and even with this increase in attention, the engine overhaul is taking longer than anticipated. That said, Howard thinks the wait will be worth it.

"From rendering to animation to pathing to procedural generation... I don't want to say everything, but it's a significant overhaul," added Howard. "It's taken us longer than we would have liked, but it's going to power everything we're doing with Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6. When people see the results, they'll hopefully be as happy as we are with what's on the screen and also how we can go about making our games."

Unfortunately, Howard ended the teasing here before revealing any additional or finer details. The way Howard talks about this engine overhaul makes it sounds like it's going to drastically improve the end-experience, however, he also promises the game will have everything fans of the series love, such as robust mod support.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is in development for the PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no concrete word of any additional platforms, a release date, or even a release window.

