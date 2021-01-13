Bethesda Responds to the Concerns Over The Elder Scrolls 6

✖

Bethesda has responded to the concerns over The Elder Scrolls 6 following yesterday's announcement of a new Indiana Jones game. Yesterday morning, Bethesda and MachineGames -- the developer behind the modern Wolfenstein series -- surprised the gaming community with the announcement of a new Indiana Jones game. Details on the game are currently quite scarce, but we do know Todd Howard will serve as executive producer. And the moment this was revealed, gamers looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield were immediately concerned.

Howard is not just the face of Bethesda, he's also the lead on The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and now Starfield as well. All of these franchises are handled by Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda's internal development team. The aforementioned Indiana Jones game is being handled by MachineGames, which is owned by Bethesda, but is an entirely different studio and team.

That said, because Howard is attached to the newly-announced game as executive producer, some gamers grew worried that this project would take away Howard from The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield. In fact, some were wondering if he was even on the project anymore.

Responding to this, the head of marketing and communications at Bethesda, Pete Hines, confirmed that Howard is the executive producer on many projects, including the upcoming Fallout tv show from Amazon. In other words, there's nothing to be worried about. Adding to this, Hines confirms Howard is still serving as the director of both aforementioned projects.

Todd is currently EP on many BGS and other projects, such as the Fallout TV show. His main focus remains Directing the upcoming Starfield and TES6 games, which aren't affected by today's news. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) January 12, 2021

